CASH FOR COLLEGE! HOUSTON’S POPULAR NON-PROFIT, TWEF, HANDS OUT SCHOLARSHIPS TO HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES AND FIRST YEAR COLLEGE STUDENTS VIRTUALLY!

TWEF (Texas Women’s Empowerment Foundation), a 501 (c)(3) non-profit held its first-ever virtual TWEF ENCOURAGER SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS event on November 10, 2020. The ceremony airs simultaneously on Fox26Houston.com and My20 KTXH at 4:30 pm on November 21, 2020. Notable celebrities, Tina Knowles Lawson, Shaquille O’Neal, Major, 85 South, along with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and others sent well wishes and encouraging messages to the students acknowledging their tenacity for handling adversity in 2020.

Seven TWEF Eagle Scholars, Sarah Bautista, Troy Hunt, Savannah Jones, Daynmon McClure, Jr, Alexandria Moffett, Asia Russaw, and Dawnyale E. Smith was awarded $3000 scholarships for Spring 2021. And one special student, Xavier McAdam, received the $5000 Deavra Daughtry Perseverance Award. This award is given to the student who has had to overcome, persevere, and fight their way to achieve. The award is named after TWEF founder, businesswoman, and philanthropist, Deavra Daughtry.

TWEF’s Student Enrichment Program helps children with academic tutoring, mentoring, and enrichment workshops for academically challenged students and those with special needs. According to Daughtry, Eagle Scholarships represent her long-held beliefs in giving back and making good things happen for others. ” It’s a great need for deserving students to have a support team in college and I’m grateful to see the young

adults blossom into world changers.”-says Daughtry.

Since its inception, TWEF has given away more than $250,000 in scholarships to young scholars in the Houston area. Many of the scholars have gone on to receive 4-year degrees from top universities across the country.

Myracle Randolph is a native Houstonian and graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. As a 2019 Eagle Scholar, Randolph was given $10,000 towards her college education. “The entire TWEF team encouraged me, empowered me to be better, and do better. I now attend Texas Southern University. My TWEF scholarship helped relieve some of the financial pressure from my family. Also, the organizers at TWEF didn’t just give me money, they gave me a car and a job. To this day they continue to check on me and make sure my needs are being met in college. I owe Ms. Deavra and the TWEF team a huge thank you.” -says Randolph.

Through the generous donations of major sponsors such as Comerica Bank, HEB, State Farm, Fox26 Houston, and My20 KTXH, TWEF continues to complete its mission of caring for the community.

About TWEF

TWEF is a non-profit organization geared towards helping families, from all walks of life; reach their fullest potential in the areas of business, education, finances, and socio-economic status. The focus of programming is therefore on the whole family; men, women, the elderly, and youth. The Foundation works to achieve these goals by sponsoring successful programs aimed at helping families achieve and maintain a sense of empowerment that manifests itself through life performance.